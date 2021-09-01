Cancel
Here's The Original Manuscript For NYC's Street Grid Plan

Cover picture for the articleEarly Manhattan grew organically as inhabitants settled the southern tip of an island replete with hills, cliffs, streams, and wetlands. Individuals built streets around private land boundaries and natural barriers such as creeks, creating a tangle of roads familiar to anyone who has explored neighborhoods like Greenwich Village. But as the city’s population grew exponentially, tripling between 1790 and 1810, the state legislature appointed three commissioners to establish a plan that would prepare for and regulate the city’s anticipated growth northward. In turn, the most important map of New York published after the American Revolution was created.

