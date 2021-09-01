Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 22:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...High waves to 6 ft and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...In Illinois, Lake and Cook Counties. In Indiana, Lake County. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. Forecast wave heights range from 3 to 6 feet, which are typically the most deadly as they can catch swimmers off guard. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www.cpdbeaches.com.