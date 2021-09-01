Cancel
NBA

Unvaccinated NBA players won't be able to play home games in some markets

Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s some pretty big NBA news breaking with less than a month to go before training camps start ahead of the 2021-22 season. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that unvaccinated players in certain markets with COVID-19 protocols in place will not be able to play home games this coming season. Said markets include New York City and San Francisco. The new protocols do not include non-vaccinated opposing players, who are exempt from them.

