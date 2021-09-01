NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The C...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The City of Oneonta will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 7:00pm before the Mayor and Common Council, the purpose of which is to discuss the proposed recommendations and guidelines offered by the Community Advisory Board Review Committee following the review of the Community Advisory Board's report. The meeting will occur in the 2nd floor Common Council Chambers at 258 Main St and all are welcome to attend. All petitioners will be heard. A complete copy of the above referenced document may be seen online at www.oneonta.ny.us/announcements Kerriann Harrington City Clerk.