State confident as Atterbury prepares for refugees

There will be no risk to or strain on local communities as thousands of Afghan refugees arrive at Camp Atterbury in the coming days and weeks, state officials said Wednesday. Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana’s Adjutant General, expects Camp Atterbury will welcome the first 1,000 refugees later this week or early next week. Once the first group settles in, additional refugees will come in waves of about 1,000, up to 5,000, he said during a news conference.