Mets GM Zack Scott Arrested on DUI Charge

After being arrested in 2019, PnB Rock has plead guilty to marijuana and stolen gun charges. Officials said that PnB Rock, who’s real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, entered an open guilty plea to one count of receiving stolen property and one count of possession with intent to deliver. CBS 3 Philly reported that PnB was sentenced to 36 months probation for each count, and in turn must complete 100 hours of community service. The probation will run concurrently. He was also permitted to transfer his supervision to California.