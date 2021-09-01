Cancel
Mets GM Zack Scott Arrested on DUI Charge

By Nate Mendelson
metsmerizedonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMets general manager Zack Scott is facing charges for driving while intoxicated after being found sleeping in his car in White Plains, per the New York Post. Cops found Scott at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday in a 2018 Toyota on South Lexington Avenue in White Plains near the federal courthouse, according to White Plains Police Capt. James Spencer, the Post reports. Scott refused to give blood or submit a breathalyzer. He underwent a field sobriety test and failed, Spencer said.

