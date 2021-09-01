Cancel
NeNe Leakes' husband Gregg Leakes dies at 66 after battling colon cancer... as family ask for prayers of 'peace and strength'

By George Stark For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

NeNe Leakes' husband Gregg Leakes has died after his battle with colon cancer.

He was 66.

A spokesperson confirmed the news on Wednesday, saying: 'Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart.'

'After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOSaV_0bjkR3MG00
Tragedy: NeNe Leakes husband Gregg Leakes dies at 66 after battling colon cancer (Pictured in May this year at an event in Duluth, Georgia.) 

That statement, shared by E!, continued: 'We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time.'

The news comes after the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star told fans at an event over the weekend that Gregg was 'transitioning to the other side' amid his ongoing cancer battle.

Nene, 53, - real name Linnethia Monique Johnson - addressed a crowd at Linnethia Lounge and spoke about Gregg's condition, as she urged people to show her 'some love and respect'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVCwc_0bjkR3MG00
Health battle: Real estate investor Gregg was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018 and the following year was in remission 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fupku_0bjkR3MG00
Heartbroken: The news comes after former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe, 53, told fans at an event that Gregg was 'transitioning to the other side' (Pictured, 2016) 

The reality star's husband was first diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018.

In June, Nene revealed that Gregg's cancer had returned after he had been in remission since 2019.

Real estate investor Gregg had returned home last month, following a six-week stint undergoing treatment at a medical facility.

At the time, NeNe pulled out of a planned appearance hosting The Talk in order to welcome her husband home after he was discharged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6z58_0bjkR3MG00
Change: NeNe said last month that Gregg - pictured above in May this year - had got 'super small' amid his cancer battle 

Last month, she told The Jasmine Brand during an Instagram Live about her husband: 'He's super small. If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he' different. He's different.'

Just a day before the news of his passing, Gregg's son posted this message on his Instagram: 'Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get. Time is so f*****g valuable dog. I can’t express it.'

'I'm learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people,' he added.

NeNe and Gregg were married in in 1997. They would later get divorced in 2011, but then later reconciled and remarried.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hb9gQ_0bjkR3MG00
Tribute: Gregg's son Brentt Leakes (pictured above in 2017) spoke just days before his father's passing 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuh0d_0bjkR3MG00
Touching: His son Brentt posted this heartfelt message just days before his father's passing 

After announcing their engagement in January 2013, Bravo filmed their wedding planning and ceremony for a spin-off entitled I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.

They remarried on June 22, 2013, at the InterContinental Buckhead Hotel in Atlanta.

According to a report by TMZ there will not be a funeral taking place, per Gregg's wishes.

Sources tell the site that he wanted to be cremated and NeNe and his family are honoring his wishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35IOfu_0bjkR3MG00
Tributes: Former host of The View Sherri Shepherd lead tributes on Twitter 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFBKm_0bjkR3MG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKWIP_0bjkR3MG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9iRw_0bjkR3MG00
Heartfelt: Bravo star Andy Cohen joined those leading tributes on Wednesday 

But there is expected to be a celebration of life ceremony later down the line.

Tributes from friends and fans flooded out following the news.

Sherri Shepherd took to Twitter to write: 'Sending prayers up for @NeNeLeakes and her family on the passing of her husband Gregg Leakes from cancer. "Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal." - John 14:2-3.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2084BC_0bjkR3MG00
Tough time: Heartbroken Nene recently shared an Instagram post of the word 'broken,' along with a heart and prayer hands emoji
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yju8k_0bjkR3MG00
Struggle: In June, Nene revealed that Gregg's cancer had returned after he had been in remission since 2019 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4C21_0bjkR3MG00
Never forgotten: Ramona Singer posted on her Instagram Story that she was 'so sorry' for Nene's loss and was sending her 'lots of love'

Bravo star Andy Cohen tweeted: 'I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him “Pastor Leakes” but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @NeNeLeakes & the entire Leakes family.'

Cynthia Bailey wrote: 'Heartbroken over the passing of @greggleakes. Praying for @neneleakes & her family.'

Kim Zolciak- Biermann asked her followers to 'please say a prayer' for Nene and her family, before posting a tribute on her Instagram Story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZPFA_0bjkR3MG00
Paying tribute: Kim Zolciak- Biermann asked her followers to 'please say a prayer' for Nene and her family on her Instagram Story
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38PBYt_0bjkR3MG00
Tragic: She captioned a photo of her and Gregg holding hands as they spoke, which she captioned: 'Always the voice of reason [broken heart emoji]'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FrE9p_0bjkR3MG00
Close: Kim shared a photo of her husband with Gregg as they chatted with smiles across their faces

She captioned a photo of her and Gregg holding hands as they spoke, which she captioned: 'Always the voice of reason [broken heart emoji].'

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 43, continued: 'All my love to @neneleakes and your family.'

Additionally, Kim shared a photo of her husband with Gregg as they chatted with smiles across their faces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DXGTP_0bjkR3MG00
Speechless: Under NeNe's posts, she received comments from RHOA's Porsha Williams, who said she was praying for her 'during thus difficult time' and a heart emoji from Nicki Minaj
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5Dt3_0bjkR3MG00
In memory: Real Housewives of New York City Jill Zarin commented: 'Nene-- I remember meeting Gregg and thinking you had a Bobby too. I'm so sorry for your loss and grateful for the time you had together. Too young... too soon... never forgotten. RIP'

Under NeNe's post, she received comments from RHOA's Porsha Williams, who said she was praying for her 'during thus difficult time' and a heart emoji from Nicki Minaj.

Additionally, she reposted photos of NeNe and Gregg with the caption: 'Truly heartbreaking news.'

'Love and prayers for The Leakes family,' she added with the hashtag 'speechless.' 'We love you Greg #F**kCancer.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MAVeW_0bjkR3MG00
'My heart is truly broke,' Marlo Hampton wrote on Instagram. '@neneleakes my sincere condolences to you, Brent and you’re entire family. Thank you Gregg for letting me be the 3rd wheel many nights.' 

Ramona Singer posted on her Instagram Story that she was 'so sorry' for Nene's loss and was sending her 'lots of love.'

Under Nene's post, Larsa Pippen offered her condolences, by writing: 'Praying for you and your family. Sending u lots of love ❤️.'

Real Housewives of New York City Jill Zarin commented: 'Nene-- I remember meeting Gregg and thinking you had a Bobby too. I'm so sorry for your loss and grateful for the time you had together. Too young... too soon... never forgotten. RIP.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMYlm_0bjkR3MG00
RIP: Drew Sidora posted a black and white photo of Gregg 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rLlG9_0bjkR3MG00
'This is one of my favorite photos of us. It brings back such fond memories,' Cynthia Bailey captioned a photo with NeNe and her late husband 

Rapper Nicki Minaj also penned a heartfelt note to Nene's about her 'tragic loss,' which she revealed has left her 'broken hearted.'

She continued: 'I know nothing can stop the pain you must be feeling right now, I'm sending you love & strength. May God cover your family now & forever—forever & equipped you with what your heart needs to move on.'

'Gregg seemed like such a loving, funny, dynamic person to be around. I can tell he'll be greatly missed,' the ten-time Grammy nominee concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294qPM_0bjkR3MG00
Sad: Rapper Nicki Minaj penned a heartfelt eulogy for Nene's 'tragic loss,' which she revealed has left her 'broken hearted'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Gregg Leakes
Person
Porsha Williams
Person
Kim Zolciak
Person
Andy Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#The Jasmine Brand#Tmz#Twitter#Greggleakes#Instagram Story
