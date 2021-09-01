NeNe Leakes' husband Gregg Leakes dies at 66 after battling colon cancer... as family ask for prayers of 'peace and strength'

NeNe Leakes' husband Gregg Leakes has died after his battle with colon cancer.

He was 66.

A spokesperson confirmed the news on Wednesday, saying: 'Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart.'

'After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes.'

Tragedy: NeNe Leakes husband Gregg Leakes dies at 66 after battling colon cancer (Pictured in May this year at an event in Duluth, Georgia.)

That statement, shared by E!, continued: 'We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time.'

The news comes after the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star told fans at an event over the weekend that Gregg was 'transitioning to the other side' amid his ongoing cancer battle.

Nene, 53, - real name Linnethia Monique Johnson - addressed a crowd at Linnethia Lounge and spoke about Gregg's condition, as she urged people to show her 'some love and respect'.

Health battle: Real estate investor Gregg was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018 and the following year was in remission

Heartbroken: The news comes after former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe, 53, told fans at an event that Gregg was 'transitioning to the other side' (Pictured, 2016)

The reality star's husband was first diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018.

In June, Nene revealed that Gregg's cancer had returned after he had been in remission since 2019.

Real estate investor Gregg had returned home last month, following a six-week stint undergoing treatment at a medical facility.

At the time, NeNe pulled out of a planned appearance hosting The Talk in order to welcome her husband home after he was discharged.

Change: NeNe said last month that Gregg - pictured above in May this year - had got 'super small' amid his cancer battle

Last month, she told The Jasmine Brand during an Instagram Live about her husband: 'He's super small. If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he' different. He's different.'

Just a day before the news of his passing, Gregg's son posted this message on his Instagram: 'Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get. Time is so f*****g valuable dog. I can’t express it.'

'I'm learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people,' he added.

NeNe and Gregg were married in in 1997. They would later get divorced in 2011, but then later reconciled and remarried.

Tribute: Gregg's son Brentt Leakes (pictured above in 2017) spoke just days before his father's passing

Touching: His son Brentt posted this heartfelt message just days before his father's passing

After announcing their engagement in January 2013, Bravo filmed their wedding planning and ceremony for a spin-off entitled I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.

They remarried on June 22, 2013, at the InterContinental Buckhead Hotel in Atlanta.

According to a report by TMZ there will not be a funeral taking place, per Gregg's wishes.

Sources tell the site that he wanted to be cremated and NeNe and his family are honoring his wishes.

Tributes: Former host of The View Sherri Shepherd lead tributes on Twitter

Heartfelt: Bravo star Andy Cohen joined those leading tributes on Wednesday

But there is expected to be a celebration of life ceremony later down the line.

Tributes from friends and fans flooded out following the news.

Sherri Shepherd took to Twitter to write: 'Sending prayers up for @NeNeLeakes and her family on the passing of her husband Gregg Leakes from cancer. "Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal." - John 14:2-3.'

Tough time: Heartbroken Nene recently shared an Instagram post of the word 'broken,' along with a heart and prayer hands emoji

Struggle: In June, Nene revealed that Gregg's cancer had returned after he had been in remission since 2019

Never forgotten: Ramona Singer posted on her Instagram Story that she was 'so sorry' for Nene's loss and was sending her 'lots of love'

Bravo star Andy Cohen tweeted: 'I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him “Pastor Leakes” but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @NeNeLeakes & the entire Leakes family.'

Cynthia Bailey wrote: 'Heartbroken over the passing of @greggleakes. Praying for @neneleakes & her family.'

Kim Zolciak- Biermann asked her followers to 'please say a prayer' for Nene and her family, before posting a tribute on her Instagram Story.

Paying tribute: Kim Zolciak- Biermann asked her followers to 'please say a prayer' for Nene and her family on her Instagram Story

Tragic: She captioned a photo of her and Gregg holding hands as they spoke, which she captioned: 'Always the voice of reason [broken heart emoji]'

Close: Kim shared a photo of her husband with Gregg as they chatted with smiles across their faces

She captioned a photo of her and Gregg holding hands as they spoke, which she captioned: 'Always the voice of reason [broken heart emoji].'

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 43, continued: 'All my love to @neneleakes and your family.'

Additionally, Kim shared a photo of her husband with Gregg as they chatted with smiles across their faces.

Speechless: Under NeNe's posts, she received comments from RHOA's Porsha Williams, who said she was praying for her 'during thus difficult time' and a heart emoji from Nicki Minaj

In memory: Real Housewives of New York City Jill Zarin commented: 'Nene-- I remember meeting Gregg and thinking you had a Bobby too. I'm so sorry for your loss and grateful for the time you had together. Too young... too soon... never forgotten. RIP'

Under NeNe's post, she received comments from RHOA's Porsha Williams, who said she was praying for her 'during thus difficult time' and a heart emoji from Nicki Minaj.

Additionally, she reposted photos of NeNe and Gregg with the caption: 'Truly heartbreaking news.'

'Love and prayers for The Leakes family,' she added with the hashtag 'speechless.' 'We love you Greg #F**kCancer.'

'My heart is truly broke,' Marlo Hampton wrote on Instagram. '@neneleakes my sincere condolences to you, Brent and you’re entire family. Thank you Gregg for letting me be the 3rd wheel many nights.'

Ramona Singer posted on her Instagram Story that she was 'so sorry' for Nene's loss and was sending her 'lots of love.'

Under Nene's post, Larsa Pippen offered her condolences, by writing: 'Praying for you and your family. Sending u lots of love ❤️.'

Real Housewives of New York City Jill Zarin commented: 'Nene-- I remember meeting Gregg and thinking you had a Bobby too. I'm so sorry for your loss and grateful for the time you had together. Too young... too soon... never forgotten. RIP.'

RIP: Drew Sidora posted a black and white photo of Gregg

'This is one of my favorite photos of us. It brings back such fond memories,' Cynthia Bailey captioned a photo with NeNe and her late husband

Rapper Nicki Minaj also penned a heartfelt note to Nene's about her 'tragic loss,' which she revealed has left her 'broken hearted.'

She continued: 'I know nothing can stop the pain you must be feeling right now, I'm sending you love & strength. May God cover your family now & forever—forever & equipped you with what your heart needs to move on.'

'Gregg seemed like such a loving, funny, dynamic person to be around. I can tell he'll be greatly missed,' the ten-time Grammy nominee concluded.