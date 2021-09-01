Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021: Laura Whitmore sparkles in chic sequined jumpsuit on date night with husband Iain Sterling following birth of their baby daughter

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

She welcomed her first child in April this year and has been hosting Love Island over the summer.

Laura Whitmore, 36, and husband Iain Stirling, 33, enjoyed a date night at the 24th GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 in association with BOSS after her recent return from Majorca.

Television presenter Laura looked chic in a halterneck jumpsuit while Iain looked dapper in black tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CSdHe_0bjkQM9R00
Date night: New parents Laura Whitmore, 36, and husband Iain Stirling, 33, enjoyed an evening at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards, with Laura looking chic in a black jumpsuit

The pair, who married last year, stood with their arms round each other as they posed on the red carpet at the bash.

Laura brought a touch of sparkle to the event as her ensemble featured a sequined length of material which hung from her shoulder and down her back to the ground.

Television personality Laura and her comedian beau, who does the voiceover for Love Island, are yet to reveal the name of their daughter but she is believed to be called Stevie Ré.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MoPiz_0bjkQM9R00
Glamour puss: Laura brought a touch of sparkle to the event as her ensemble featured a sequined length of material which hung from her shoulder and down her back to the ground

Taking to Instagram before heading to the awards, Laura shared a picture of her invite, writing: 'Going out out!'

The 24th GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 in association with BOSS saw a slew of stars scooping top prizes on Wednesday night as the ceremony saw the return of in-person attendees following the Covid pandemic.

The star-studded ceremony was hosted by actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, with presenters including Winnie Harlow, Gary Lineker, Emma Corrin and Mabel announcing the winners of the coveted awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46yhPX_0bjkQM9R00
Night off: Laura welcomed her first daughter to the world in April with husband in evening, with the star taking the night off from parental duties on the evening

As well as receiving one of GQ's coveted trophies, winners were treated to a £12,000 goodie bag, with treats such as dinner and a night's stay in the swanky Nobu Hotel, a £200 Boss watch, a bottle of £80 Porte Noire Champagne and a flight on a semi-private plane.

Other prizes also include membership to the prestigious Ivy Club, a luxury facial with Fatma Shaheen, founder of Skin Design London, and an array of skincare delights.

It had been previously announced that Sir Anthony Hopkins would receive The Legend Award, and ahead of the ceremony the Oscar winner gave an interview with the publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xeX6_0bjkQM9R00
Stepping out: Taking to Instagram before heading to the awards, Laura shared a picture of her invite, writing: 'Going out out!'

During the interview he urged budding actors 'not to waste their money' on acting school.

He insisted: 'Don't waste your money. They're failed actors that set themselves up as gurus.'

He added when speaking to the magazine ahead of its ceremony: 'There's one very well-known actor with an acting class here in Los Angeles and he's the star of the show!

'And all these other students sitting around paying their fees and he's the star! He's on stage with them, interrupting them, being rude to them. No, you don't do that.'

Last year's GQ Men Of The Year was presented by Jack Whitehall and took place virtually due to the Covid pandemic, with many stars accepting their prizes in pre-recorded clips that formed the ceremony, which was streamed live on YouTube.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O84Pe_0bjkQM9R00
She's a professional: Laura presented Love Island this summer after welcoming her daughter in April, with the 2021 series finishing last week

GQ MEN OF THE YEAR 2021: THE WINNERS

BAND OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Wolf Alice

BOSS BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Kingsley Ben-Adir

BOSS LEADING MEN OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Paul Bettany

DEEZER BREAKTHROUGH MUSIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Arlo Parks

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Brunello Cucinelli

GAME CHANGER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Dame Vivienne Westwood

HEROES OF THE YEAR

WINNERS: Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Dr Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

ICON

WINNER: Sacha Baron Cohen

INSPIRATION OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Gareth Southgate

JAGUAR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT OF THE YEAR

WINNERS: Team GB & Paralympics GB

LEGEND

WINNER: Sir Anthony Hopkins

MADDOX GALLERY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Beeple

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION

WINNER: Bobby Gillespie

PERONI NASTRO AZZURRO BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Harris Reed

SOLO ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

STANDOUT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Regé-Jean Page

TELEVISION ACTOR OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Adrian Dunbar

WRITER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Quentin Tarantino

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

240K+
Followers
90K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iain Stirling
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Winnie Harlow
Person
Arlo Parks
Person
Jack Black
Person
Laura Whitmore
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Date Night#Sparkle#Oscar Winner#Paralympics#Boss#Covid#Nobu Hotel#Skin Design London#Brunello Cucinelli#Changer#Oxford#Team Gb Paralympics Gb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Is Maura Higgins replacing Laura Whitmore as Love Island presenter?

After this season's Love Island received a record breaking number of complaints and plenty of criticism from fans, a TV insider has revealed the show's bosses are planning to shake things up for next year. Speaking to The Sun, the source suggested Love Island will have a total revamp before...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: Viewers say ‘awkward’ reunion episode has given them ‘the ick’

Love Island viewers have branded the show’s reunion episode of Aftersun “awkward” and “cringe”.Airing on Sunday (5 September) night, the episode saw the cast of series seven reunite in the UK to talk about their time in the villa and see which couples were still together.The contestants were shown meeting each other’s friends and families in VTs, as well as talking live in the studio about the series.It was presented by Laura Whitmore, but despite the reunion being highly anticipated, viewers joked that it left them with “the ick”.“This reunion is so awkward why is no one laughing at...
TV SeriesThe Tab

The Love Island reunion last night was nothing short of car crash TV and a waste of time

Last night should have been incredible peak Love Island television. It was the Love Island 2021 reunion, and a chance to see the Islanders again and catch up with them now they’ve hit the outside world. There had been rumours of new relationships, couples going official and unfinished drama we were excited to see resolved. However, what we were greeted with instead was an hour and a half of boring, car crash TV.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Even Lori Harvey's "Casual" Date Night Outfit Is Chic as Hell

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan continue to raise the bar for date-night style. On August 21, the couple took an outing to Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood and kept their outfits casual — or rather, as casual as things can be when you're Lori and Michael. We're always wowed by their elevated fashion, and these evening looks are no exception.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina and Anne-Marie Wore The Same Dress to GQ Awards Night? Awkward!

Wednesday's GQ Men of the Year Awards revealed Idris Elba's wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and singer Anne-Marie in their matchy outfits. After last year's virtual Men Of The Year Awards, GQ's flagship celebration of icons returned with an in-person event for its 24th edition, which husband-and-wife Idris and Sabrina Elba hosted. The married couple appeared in their black fits that stunned the people in the venue.
Celebritiesnolangroupmedia.com

Rege-Jean Page wins big at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Rege-Jean Page was among the winners at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021. The ‘Bridgerton’ star won the Standout Performance of the Year trophy at the annual awards ceremony on Wednesday (01.09.21) for his role as the Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix period drama. And speaking...
MusicGrazia

A Tribute To Sarah Harding

The death of Sarah Harding comes after the singer, 39 years old, revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. In the months that followed the sad news, the Girls Aloud star showed remarkable bravery and resilience as she faced her fate, sharing her feelings with her friends, family and followers.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Turns Heads in an Orange Ruffled Dress With Glitter Heels at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Winnie Harlow turned heads at the GQ Men of the Year Awards when the supermodel hit the red carpet in London on Wednesday evening. She wore an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood dress to the event, where she presented an award. The dress featured a bright orange ruffled overlay and a hot pink tutu underneath that peaked out of the bottom hem. A pop of yellow poked out of the top, and the model was accessorized with orange jewel drop earrings and simple rings. Her shoe choice dazzled. The Burt’s Bees model went with sparkly pumps that matched her dress perfectly...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Rochelle Humes looks unreal in £55 figure-hugging dress

Singer Rochelle Humes has been gracing our screens all week, taking over presenting duties on This Morning and serving up killer looks in the process. On Friday, the star proved she saved the best until last as she wowed us with a gorgeous purple dress. The Saturdays star sported a...
CelebritiesPosted by
PopCrush

Celebrities React to the Death of Girls Aloud Singer Sarah Harding

Tributes are pouring in for Sarah Harding after her tragic death at 39. On Sunday (Sept. 5), Harding's mother Marie announced her passing via Instagram. “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away," Marie wrote. "Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning."
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Cheryl: BBC criticised for ‘tone-deaf’ R&B show presented by former Girls Aloud singer

The BBC has been criticised for its decision to book Girls Aloud singer Cheryl as the presenter of a new BBC Sounds show about R&B. The former X Factor singer hosts the series, which launched on 27 August and is billed as a “passionate love letter to the genre”. In the first hour-long episode, she plays music from Mary J Blige, Blackstreet, TLC, Jorja Smith, Donell Jones and Alicia Keys.The 38-year-old, known mononymously as Cheryl, speaks briefly in between certain tracks. “I’ve had more than 20 years to think about why this music has always felt so important to me,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy