Andrew Carmellini remembers visiting Nashville and struggling to find a hotel room 12 years ago. “I was having this whole food trip around the South to get a sense for the regional cooking cuisine,” Carmellini recalled. “We were doing everything from barbecue places to little tamale places down in the Delta for a cultural refresh. We ended it in Nashville after three weeks. It was kind of last minute, but we couldn’t get a hotel room. There weren’t enough hotel rooms.”