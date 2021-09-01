Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why AbbVie Is Down More Than 7% Today

By James Brumley
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

James Brumley is former stockbroker with a large Wall Street firm, and a former trading analyst for a small, options-based newsletter. After twenty years of professional experience in and around the market, his approach is one that combines fundamentals, sentiment, and common sense. It's also an approach that respects this John Keynes reality: The market isn't always rational.

What happened

Shares of drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) are off by 7.8% in Wednesday afternoon's trading session following a decision from the Food and Drug Administration to require a heart-risk warning on the label of its arthritis treatment Rinvoq.

So what

As part of its routine reviews of clinical trial data, the FDA announced today that all Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors approved for use as arthritis treatments in the United States are now to be sold with a label cautioning their users that such drugs raise the risk of serious heart-related events, cancer, blood clots, and even death. AbbVie's Rinvoq is one of these JAK-inhibiting prescription drugs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCvHF_0bjkP3Qg00
Image source: Getty Images.

Blame Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), however. The FDA's decision was rooted in data regarding Pfizer's arthritis medicine Xeljanz. The two drugs in question are built around the same JAK-inhibiting approach, and in its later-stage testing it was shown to increase the risk of blood clots and related heart problems.

Now what

The knee-jerk reaction is understandable. While AbbVie is best known for its arthritis, plaque psoriasis, and Crohn's disease treatment Humira, Rinvoq was one of the pharmaceutical franchises hoped to help replace the loss of sales linked to the expiration of Humira's patents.

As it stands right now though, Rinvoq accounts for less than 3% of AbbVie's revenue, and its potential was still unclear. The pharmaceutical giant also still has more than two dozen drugs in its portfolio -- many of which are already bigger franchises than Rinvoq -- and even more in the research and development pipeline. There's also nothing to firmly suggest arthritic patients will abandon or avoid the drug simply because of the label warning. Once investors work through the initial shock of Wednesday's news, the sell-off could readily become a buying opportunity for investors already eyeing the stock.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Abbv#Pfe#Xeljanz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Is the COVID Vaccine Stock You Want to Own

Pfizer is far more than its COVID-19 vaccine; it has a massive drug pipeline. That said, revenue from vaccine sales is filling Pfizer's balance sheet with cash. Its deep pockets, strong vaccine business, and cheap valuation make Pfizer a compelling investment idea. The COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be big...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if There's a Stock Market Crash

Stock market crashes and double-digit corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle. A confluence of factors suggests a growing likelihood of a significant pullback. If a big decline occurs, this trio of stocks would be perfect for investors to buy. For investors, things just about couldn't be better....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Down More Than 60%, This Stock Could Be a Steal

Longtime Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall compared some of their portfolios' most beaten-down stocks on an episode of The Rank, recorded on Aug. 23. The worst performer in both of their portfolios was Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), and in this clip, you'll hear why both feel like the company is an excellent opportunity right now.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This High-Growth Stock Is Down More Than 40% -- Time to Buy?

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was one of the best performing stocks of 2020 but hasn't performed nearly as well this year. In fact, before the recent earnings-fueled dip, Zoom shares were about 40% off their 52-week high reached in late 2020. In this Motley Fool Live video clip, recorded on Aug. 23, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall discuss why Zoom may have pulled back and whether it could be a smart investment now.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,185% to 12,629% by 2023

Sales growth alone doesn't give investors the full story behind these companies. Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have thrived. Historically low lending rates, an ongoing quantitative easing program designed to weigh down long-term bond yields, and a free-spending Congress have all helped to make cheap capital widely abundant for businesses. This is helping to fuel acquisitions, hiring, and (most importantly) innovation.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Impel NeuroPharma Stock Is Soaring Today

The FDA approved Impel NeuroPharma's lead candidate, Trudhesa, for the acute treatment of migraine headaches. Trudhesa isn't the only FDA-approved nasal spray for migraine headaches that contains the same active ingredient. What happened. Shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) are shooting higher in response to Food and Drug Administration approval of...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's What the U.S. Booster Plan Means for Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna both recently requested Emergency Use Authorization of their coronavirus booster shots. The U.S. aims to roll out its booster program as of Sept. 20. Regulators will meet to discuss Pfizer’s booster submission on Sept. 17. Coronavirus vaccine leaders Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been talking about...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. So what. Those earnings, by the way, were...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Trounced the Market on Thursday

Hardly for the first time since the rise of the COVID delta variant, star coronavirus stock Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) well outpaced the S&P 500 index on Thursday. On positive if not astounding news, the biotech's stock finished with a gain of just under 2% on the day, against the index's marginal improvement.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

One inexpensive biotech is a big drugmaker that offers solid long-term growth prospects plus an attractive dividend. Another is a beaten-down clinical-stage biotech that still has multiple paths to success. The third cheap biotech stock has several drugs with growing sales plus potential winners in its pipeline. There are plenty...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why BeiGene Stock Is Soaring This Week

The FDA granted approval for Brukinsa as a second-line treatment for Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) were soaring 17.9% higher this week as of the market close on Thursday. The big gain came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Brukinsa as a treatment for Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM), a rare type of blood cancer.
Medical & BiotechMotley Fool

Why Pfizer Thinks Its COVID Vaccine's Days Could Be Numbered

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla thinks it's "likely" that a variant could emerge that evades protection by the company's COVID-19 vaccine. Other scientific experts have expressed similar views. However, Bourla stated that Pfizer could quickly develop a new vaccine that could fight any new variants. On nearly every front, the COVID-19...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Is Jumping Again Today

Novavax plans to begin a phase 1/2 study next month for three COVID-19 vaccine candidates. This study will target the beta and delta variants. Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) were jumping 8.2% as of 11:58 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. This gain appears to be related to news that the company will soon initiate a phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating three COVID-19 vaccine constructs that use the Matrix-M1 adjuvant in targeting the coronavirus beta and delta variants.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why GrowGeneration Tumbled More Than 20% in August

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG), which sells hydroponic supplies and equipment for the cannabis industry, saw its stock skyrocket at the beginning of the year. But it's since been slowly dropping, and it lost another 21% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. So what. GrowGeneration is a cannabis industry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy