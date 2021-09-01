Cancel
Temecula, CA

Teens Teaching Tech at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library

 8 days ago
Struggling to figure out how to use your new device, but unsure where to get help? The first Tuesday of each month, the beloved Teens Teaching Tech program will return to the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library (30600 Pauba Road) from 3:30pm – 5:30pm beginning Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Get one-on-one tutoring and coaching for free on your cell or smartphone, SmartTV, laptop, desktop computer, or other device from the Heart of Temecula Leo Club teens.

The Heart of Temecula Leo Club is dedicated to empowering volunteers to serve their communities and meet humanitarian needs. Through this partnership, the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library and the Heart of Temecula Leo Club provide an important and educational service to the City of Temecula to keep up with the ever-changing advancements in, and reliability on, technology and devices.

The Teens Teaching Tech program will be available at the library the first Tuesday of each month through May 2022. For additional information, please call the library at (951) 693-8900, and to register, just call (951) 331-8861.

Temecula is a city in southwestern Riverside County, California, United States.

