The Gambling Industry’s Marketing Dilemma: How To Differentiate An Engaged Customer From An Addicted One

By Heather Fletcher
onlinepokerreport.com
 6 days ago

Online gambling operators have to be careful about how often they message their customers and what content those messages contain. So say responsible gambling advocates who spoke to Online Poker Report. They point out that increasing app engagement is a double-edged sword. Though it’s good for the company, it can...

