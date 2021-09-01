Cancel
Jake Fromm Reportedly Lands Back On Practice Squad

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
 5 days ago
Former Georgia star Jake Fromm didn’t make the Buffalo Bills’ 53-man roster for Week 1 of the 2021 season. However, his time with the franchise isn’t over just yet. NFL network insider Ian Rapoport broke the news this Wednesday that Fromm is joining the Bills’ practice squad. He’ll get a chance to develop his game and remain with the same coaching staff.

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

