Texas State

Amazon And Walmart Hiring In Texas

Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOouh_0bjkNqwQ00

Two of the nation’s biggest retailers have put out the now hiring sign.

Amazon hopes to fill over 40,000 corporate and tech jobs nationwide. They also want to fill thousands of hourly positions in the company’s operations network. That includes jobs in North Texas.

“We have safety professionals, we have HR professionals, we have area managers that are working with our associates to make sure we meet that customer expectation. So, actually tremendous opportunity across the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” explained Ardine Williams, Amazon’s Vice-President of Workforce Development.

For hourly workers, Amazon plans to offer a $15 an hour minimum wage along with other competitive benefits. They hope to attract people who have been out of work or laid off during the pandemic.

“Lots of great opportunity to start a career, change a career or grow a career with Amazon,” said Williams.

Along with today’s announcement, Amazon is offering its Career Day for current employees and potential hires. The virtual event on September 15 is free. People need to register for the event here.

Meanwhile, Walmart announced plans to fill 20,000 permanent jobs, nationwide, in its supply chain network. Specific job numbers for DFW were not available. According to a Walmart blog post, the jobs are in the company’s distribution and fulfillment centers along with its transportation offices. The jobs range from order fillers to lift drivers, technicians, and management positions. According to the blog, the job openings are both full-time and part-time. Walmart says the average wage for supply chain associates is $20.37 an hour.

There are hiring events scheduled in North Texas on September 8 and 9. The events run from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. each day at these locations:

Fort Worth – 5300 Westport Parkway

Fort Worth – 14700 Blue Mound Road

Fort Worth – 15101 N. Beach Road

Palestine – 201 Old Elkhart Road

Palestine – 8660 US Hwy 79 South

Palestine – 14863 FM 645 Unit D

Sanger- 2120 N. Stemmons Street Freeway

Or apply online here.

