Chargers claim Eric Banks, Trey Marshall

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chargers continued the process of building their roster for the 2021 season on Wednesday by claiming defensive lineman Eric Banks and defensive back Trey Marshall off of waivers. Banks spent last season on the Rams practice squad and remained with the team through this summer. Marshall was signed by...

