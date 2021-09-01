Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Here’s how much the war in Afghanistan has cost the U.S., according to Brown University experts

By Christopher Gavin
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

“The American people should hear this," President Joe Biden said of the amount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGZjN_0bjkNNmh00
President Joe Biden delivers remarks Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, from the White House, on ending the war in Afghanistan and withdrawing the last of the U.S. troops from the region. Doug Mills / The New York Times

President Joe Biden on Tuesday declared the war in Afghanistan — the longest ever fought by the United States — over.

The president lamented both the human and financial costs of the war — a conflict that left 2,448 U.S. soldiers dead as of April this year and cost taxpayers over $2 trillion, a figure Biden cited from researchers at Brown University.

“I refuse to send another generation of America’s sons or daughters to fight a war that should have ended long ago… after more than $2 trillion spent in Afghanistan. The cost that researchers at Brown University estimated would be over $300 million a day for 20 years in Afghanistan,” said Biden. “Yes, the American people should hear this.”

According to the the Costs of War project, based at the university’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, the war has cost the United States $2.313 trillion to date, a price that includes U.S. operations in both Pakistan and Afghanistan. Notably, the figure does not include money the country will spend on lifetime care for veterans nor does it encompass forthcoming interest payments for money borrowed to fund the war effort.

The Pentagon spent just over $1 trillion alone on the war, while other costs included money spent by the State Department, veteran care, increases to the Department of Defense’s base budget, and the interest on borrowed money, currently estimated at $532 billion.

In all of the wars and military engagements fought by the United States since Sept. 11, 2001, the country has spent over $6.4 trillion — largely funded by borrowing, the Cost of Ware project estimates.

“This borrowing has raised the US budget deficit, increased the national debt, and had other macroeconomic effects, such as raising consumer interest rates,” the group says on its website. “Unless the U.S. immediately repays the money borrowed for war, there will also be future interest payments. We estimate that interest payments could total over $6.5 trillion by the 2050s.”

Additionally, the Costs of War project estimates between 238,000 and 241,000 people have died in Afghanistan and Pakistan as a direct result of the war. The numbers do not account for deaths caused by lack of food access, water, and infrastructure, and related disease.

Since 2001, at least 801,000 people have been killed in wars fought in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, and Pakistan, according to the group.

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown University#War In Afghanistan#War Effort#American#Pentagon#The State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. evacuates 4 more Americans out of Afghanistan, official says

WASHINGTON — The United States facilitated the safe departure of four American citizens by overland route from Afghanistan on Monday, a senior State Department official said. The news came while Secretary of State Antony Blinken was en route to Doha, Qatar, just days after the U.S. withdrew all troops out...
Militaryinquirer.com

The Afghanistan war wasn’t a cynical misadventure | Opinion

Lost wars are supposed to provoke soul-searching. In America, they usually bring historical revisionism instead. When once-good wars go bad, Americans tend to conclude that there was never anything redeeming about them in the first place. This impulse is already coloring the debate over Afghanistan. It won’t help the U.S....
Militarykyma.com

Timeline of U.S. War in Afghanistan

Here’s a look at the US War in Afghanistan, which began on October 7, 2001 with allied air strikes on Taliban and al Qaeda targets. The United States linked the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks to al Qaeda, a group that operated under the Taliban regime’s protection in Afghanistan. Timeline.
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal ‘extraordinary success,’ says 90% of Americans ‘who wanted to leave were able to leave’

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. President Joe Biden addressed the end of the U.S. involvement in the war in Afghanistan Tuesday, calling the withdrawal mission that left 13 service members dead, 18 more injured, and hundreds of Americans stranded behind enemy lines an “extraordinary success.” The president said that 90 percent of those Americans “who wanted to leave were able to leave.”
Militarykcrw.com

America’s war machine refuses to let Afghanistan go

When Kabul swiftly fell to the Taliban in recent weeks, warhawks emerged from all corners of the U.S. government and mainstream media to criticize the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw from America’s longest war. One such figure is General David Petraeus, the U.S. military official who commanded all forces in Iraq and later in Afghanistan during his 37-year military career before being confirmed as CIA director in 2011. The general was forced to resign in disgrace in 2012 after it was revealed that he shared highly classified information with his biographer--a journalist with whom he was having an extramarital affair.
POTUSNew York Post

No mass firings expected in White House over Afghanistan debacle: report

President Biden likely won’t clean house of his national security staff amid the Afghanistan evacuation debacle and the team’s failure to anticipate the Taliban’s lightning-fast takeover of the country — unless the situation deteriorates considerably and American lives are lost, according to a report. ​. Ditching national security adviser Jake...
Militaryfox32chicago.com

Biden committed to completing Afghanistan evacuation by next week

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon says it’s already reducing the number of American troops still stationed at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. About 5,500 troops remain, after 300 deemed "non-essential" were flown out of the volatile location. President Joe Biden said he’s committed to ending the evacuation operation by next Tuesday....
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden's Afghanistan debacle has weakened America around the world

President Joe Biden insists his calamitous withdrawal from Afghanistan has not diminished America's global credibility. He must be living on another planet. U.S. allies and foes knew the Afghanistan withdrawal was coming. What they did not know is that Biden would withdraw with such chaotic disregard for American interests, honor, and innocent life. Nor did they expect that Biden would react with such petulance and scorn even Donald Trump can hardly rival when challenged on this record.

Comments / 0

Community Policy