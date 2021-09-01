Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Remember, Reflect, and Renew: Virginia Beach Commemorates 20 Years Since 9/11

Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
 8 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On Saturday, Sept. 11, Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation, in partnership with IMGoing, will host an evening to Remember, Reflect and Renew to commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, and to pay tribute to the 2,997 souls lost that day and to honor those who responded to the aftermath. The remembrance event will be held at Mount Trashmore Park, 310 Edwin Drive, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Symone Davis from WAVY-TV 10 will serve as the evening’s emcee, with special performances by the Tidewater Winds under the direction of Maestro John Brewington, and the Regent University Singers, directed by Founding Director Gary Spell. The event will also recognize current and former members of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team

and our dedicated military members.

Video elements with touching tributes and personal stories will also be displayed as part of the program.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating near the stage.

Concessions will not be available for purchase, but guests may bring their own f

ood and non-alcoholic beverages.

VBgov.com/specialevents.

About Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation strives to promote healthy lifestyles and protect the City’s coastal environment, as well as to ensure all residents – regardless of their physical, social and economic circumstances – can access Parks & Recreation programs. The department’s vision is to be the national leader in providing enriching and memorable lifelong experiences. Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation is accredited by CAPRA, the certifying agency of the National Recreation and Park Association. For more information, visit VBgov.com/parks or call (757) 385-1100 (TTY: 757-711 Virginia Relay). Sign up for Parks & Rec email newsletters at VBgov.com/eNews. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/VBparksrec.

