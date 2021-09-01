Cancel
Oregon State

Pac-12 College Football Fans Return; Masked or Unmasked?

By Associated Press
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Fans returning to stadiums for the start of the Pac-12 football season will find a patchwork of regulations spurred by the ongoing pandemic. The state of Oregon requires masks, even at outdoor events, so fans of the Ducks and the Beavers will have to mask up for home games. Similar mask requirements are in place at UCLA and USC. But in Utah, the state says schools can't mandate masks, so fans are only encouraged to wear them.

