Pac-12 College Football Fans Return; Masked or Unmasked?

As many people are getting ready for tomorrow night's Battle of I-10, the two teams preparing to play each other for the first time in two years could not be any more different. UTEP returns all 11 starters on offense and another 8 on defense for a total of 19 players. On the flip side, only two NMSU starters played against the Miners in 2019. Since the Aggies did not have a fall football season, the best they could do was get in a pair of spring games at the Sun Bowl (New Mexico was still closed) against FCS opponents.