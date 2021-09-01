Cancel
The Littlest Linguists: New Research on Language Development

By Association for Psychological Science
Newswise
 5 days ago

Newswise — How do children learn language, and how is language related to other cognitive and social skills? Psychological scientists have researched these questions for many decades, even before Jacob Robert Kantor introduced the term “psycholinguistics” in An Objective Psychology of Grammar in 1936. Since then, the specialized field of developmental psycholinguistics has studied how children acquire language—or multiple languages—taking into account biological, neurological, and social factors that influence linguistic developments and, in turn, can play a role in how children learn and socialize. Here’s a look at some recent research (2020–2021) on language development published in Psychological Science.

