Tanger Outlets Columbus hosting Labor Day Block Party, Sept. 4

Tanger Outlets Columbus is celebrating style, savings and the end of the season with the Labor Day Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will provide shoppers with a wide range of family-friendly festivities to end summer with a bang, including face painting, yard games, food trucks, giveaways and more!

All weekend long, shoppers can also enjoy celebratory savings at Tanger Outlets Columbus during its Labor Day Weekend Sale from Sept. 3-6. This holiday sale event will feature exclusive deals from shopper-favorite outlet brands, including Zales The Diamond Store Outlet, Simply Southern and Adidas. For a complete list of sale offerings, please visit https://www.tangeroutlet.com/columbus/deals

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Columbus Labor Day Block Party

Local Maker’s Market

Face Painting

Yard Games like corn hole and yard pong

Food Trucks

Giveaways

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021

Noon- 4 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Columbus

400 South Wilson Road; Suite 190

Sunbury, Ohio 43074

HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public. Shoppers can find a comprehensive list of store offers by visiting https://www.tangeroutlet.com/columbus/deals

Connect with Tanger Outlets Columbus on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit https://www.tangeroutlet.com/columbus