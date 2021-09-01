Tanger Outlets Columbus hosting Labor Day Block Party, Sept. 4
Tanger Outlets Columbus is celebrating style, savings and the end of the season with the Labor Day Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will provide shoppers with a wide range of family-friendly festivities to end summer with a bang, including face painting, yard games, food trucks, giveaways and more!
All weekend long, shoppers can also enjoy celebratory savings at Tanger Outlets Columbus during its Labor Day Weekend Sale from Sept. 3-6. This holiday sale event will feature exclusive deals from shopper-favorite outlet brands, including Zales The Diamond Store Outlet, Simply Southern and Adidas. For a complete list of sale offerings, please visit https://www.tangeroutlet.com/columbus/deals
WHAT: Tanger Outlets Columbus Labor Day Block Party
Local Maker’s Market
Face Painting
Yard Games like corn hole and yard pong
Food Trucks
Giveaways
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021
Noon- 4 p.m.
WHERE: Tanger Outlets Columbus
400 South Wilson Road; Suite 190
Sunbury, Ohio 43074
HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public. Shoppers can find a comprehensive list of store offers by visiting https://www.tangeroutlet.com/columbus/deals
Connect with Tanger Outlets Columbus on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit https://www.tangeroutlet.com/columbus
