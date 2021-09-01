Flood Warning issued for Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. PAC101-030200- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0031.000000T0000Z-210903T1100Z/ /PHDP1.3.ER.210902T0113Z.210902T1600Z.210903T0527Z.UU/ 949 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Schuylkill River At Philadelphia near 30th Street. * Until Friday morning. * At 9:35 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.2 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:35 AM EDT Thursday was 16.2 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 19.4 feet this afternoon. It will fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, The river tops the bulkhead near Locust Street and begins to flood the grassy area between the river and the Schuylkill River Trail. The Schuylkill River Trail begins to flood between Cherry and Locust Streets (Lower portion of trail at the bottom of the steps). The bike and walking path in Bartram`s Garden near South 51st Street floods and becomes impassable. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Water tops the upper level of the Schuylkill River Trail between Market street and Chesnut Street as well as Cherry Street and Locust Street. * Impact...At 9.5 feet, 25th Street and Locust Street floods as water flows across the Schuylkill River Trail. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, South 24th Street floods between Ludlow Street and Armory Street. Train tracks adjacent to the Schuylkill River Trail flood. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, The Schuylkill River Trail Boardwalk near Locust Street floods. Flooding increase near 25th Street and Locust Street and inundates first floor properties. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, The road under 30th Street between Ludlow Street and Lower Walnut Street in University City floods as back flow from the river comes through drains and underground piping. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Water levels rise up to the top of the Schuylkill River Trail Boardwalk railings (near Locust Street). * Flood History...No available flood history. Target Area: Philadelphia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Schuylkill River At Philadelphia near 30th Street affecting Philadelphia County. For the Schuylkill River...including Philadelphia near 30th Street Major flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Schuylkill River Philadelphia near 30th Stree 9.0 16.2 Thu 9 am EDT 5.7 2.0 -0. 8