Montgomery County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 10:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. PAC091-030215- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0028.000000T0000Z-210903T1300Z/ /PTNP1.1.ER.210902T0023Z.210902T1800Z.210903T0700Z.NO/ 1011 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Schuylkill River At Pottstown. * Until Friday morning. * At 10:02 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:02 AM EDT Thursday was 16.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Sewers in the Pottstown area, due to high and backwater effects, begin to flood. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Portions of PA Route 724 along the Berks/Chester county line begin to flood, specifically Union Township in Berks county and North Coventry Township in Chester county. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Portions of PA Route 724 along the Berks/Chester county line are closed due to high water, specfically Union Township in Berks county and North Coventry Township in Chester county. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Additional roads in Pottstown begin to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.9 feet on 01/27/1976. Target Area: Montgomery The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Schuylkill River At Norristown affecting Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery Counties. Schuylkill River At Pottstown affecting Montgomery County. Observed flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Schuylkill River At Philadelphia affecting Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Schuylkill River At Berne affecting Berks County. Schuylkill River At Reading affecting Berks County. For the Schuylkill River...including Berne, Reading, Pottstown, Norristown, Philadelphia...Major flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Schuylkill River Pottstown 12.5 16.2 Thu 10 am ED 10.8 7.6 5.0

alerts.weather.gov

