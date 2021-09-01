Mural brightens up Floral Park Centennial Gardens

The Centennial Gardens and Bird Sanctuary in the Village of Floral Park has been a land of imagination and a home for nature appreciation for over 80 years. On July 25, the 12-acre public space was given a bright new look as the Floral Park Conservation Society (FPCS) unveiled the “Colorful Bird Town” mural designed and painted by Dilianny Espinoza, a 27-year-old New York artist. The piece is approximately 50 feet long and 20 to 25 feet high, as it sits on various textures, curves and slopes of a concrete wall behind the children’s garden.