Former State Employee Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

michigan.gov
 8 days ago

LANSING - A former employee of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) pleaded guilty to embezzling from the State, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and EGLE Director Liesl Clark announced today. Joseph Pettit, who was charged earlier this year, pleaded guilty to the following Tuesday afternoon...

