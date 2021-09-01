This Beautiful Lakeside Trail In Arizona Is The Most Unique Hike Around
From The Wave to our beloved Grand Canyon, otherworldly landscapes are just par for the course here in Arizona. Watson Lake in Prescott is an equally extraterrestrial destination, with ancient rocks jutting out from the water far as the eye can see. You’ll feel like you’re on another planet when you hike the 4.5-mile Watson Lake and Flume Trail, which skirts right along the waterfront and even lets you climb out onto the rocks. It’s undoubtedly one of the most unique hikes in Arizona!
