This Beautiful Lakeside Trail In Arizona Is The Most Unique Hike Around

From The Wave to our beloved Grand Canyon, otherworldly landscapes are just par for the course here in Arizona. Watson Lake in Prescott is an equally extraterrestrial destination, with ancient rocks jutting out from the water far as the eye can see. You’ll feel like you’re on another planet when you hike the 4.5-mile Watson Lake and Flume Trail, which skirts right along the waterfront and even lets you climb out onto the rocks. It’s undoubtedly one of the most unique hikes in Arizona!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Paralleling the waterfront, the Watson Lake and Flume Trail is a 4.5-mile loop that showcases the lake's otherworldly landscape unlike you've ever seen it before.

The trail is rated as moderate, featuring an elevation gain of just under 400 feet.

You'll be led around the entirety of the lake, reveling in the unique opportunity to view it from all angles.

One of the coolest things about this trail is how much the terrain varies.

There are several spots where you can actually climb out onto the rocks, much like jetties on a beach.

You'll even see a waterfall (okay, it's just the overflow from the dam, but still lovely nonetheless).

No matter what season it is, the trail is absolutely gorgeous year-round.

Have you ever hiked the Watson Lake and Flume Trail? What's your favorite waterfront trail in Arizona?