Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

This Beautiful Lakeside Trail In Arizona Is The Most Unique Hike Around

By Katie Lawrence
Posted by 
Only In Arizona
Only In Arizona
 5 days ago

From The Wave to our beloved Grand Canyon, otherworldly landscapes are just par for the course here in Arizona. Watson Lake in Prescott is an equally extraterrestrial destination, with ancient rocks jutting out from the water far as the eye can see. You’ll feel like you’re on another planet when you hike the 4.5-mile Watson Lake and Flume Trail, which skirts right along the waterfront and even lets you climb out onto the rocks. It’s undoubtedly one of the most unique hikes in Arizona!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQPcP_0bjkM8jg00
Paralleling the waterfront, the Watson Lake and Flume Trail is a 4.5-mile loop that showcases the lake's otherworldly landscape unlike you've ever seen it before.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X85Gm_0bjkM8jg00
The trail is rated as moderate, featuring an elevation gain of just under 400 feet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DXj7w_0bjkM8jg00
You'll be led around the entirety of the lake, reveling in the unique opportunity to view it from all angles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymRUS_0bjkM8jg00
One of the coolest things about this trail is how much the terrain varies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JOxq_0bjkM8jg00
There are several spots where you can actually climb out onto the rocks, much like jetties on a beach.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRA5n_0bjkM8jg00
You'll even see a waterfall (okay, it's just the overflow from the dam, but still lovely nonetheless).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrWul_0bjkM8jg00
No matter what season it is, the trail is absolutely gorgeous year-round.

To learn more about the hike, visit its page on AllTrails.

Have you ever hiked the Watson Lake and Flume Trail? What’s your favorite waterfront trail in Arizona? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below, then check out our previous article for one of our top picks.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Only In Arizona

Only In Arizona

4K+
Followers
489
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Arizona is for people who LOVE the Grand Canyon State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Prescott, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Pinetop-lakeside, AZ
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extraterrestrial#Alltrails
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

The One Arizona Petroglyph Site That’s Filled With Ancient Mysteries

Ancient rock art sites are hiding all over Arizona, but this one is among the least-known (and most well-preserved) of all. Deep within the vast desert landscape of Vermillion Cliffs National Monument, you’ll find the Maze Trail, a 1.4-mile hike that leads to a sandstone slab riddled with ancient petroglyphs. Created by the Anasazi people […] The post The One Arizona Petroglyph Site That’s Filled With Ancient Mysteries appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

This Historic Park Is One Of Arizona’s Best Kept Secrets

Arizona boasts more historic sites than we could ever even attempt to count, and some of them are intertwined with nature in a truly beautiful way. Dead Horse Ranch State Park, nestled just outside of Old Town Cottonwood, is one such place. From the unique story behind its (admittedly macabre) name to the century-old jailhouse that sits near one of the trailheads, this underrated oasis is one of Arizona’s best-kept secrets. Just wait until you see all the outdoor activities you can enjoy!
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

If You’re Up For The 14-Mile Hike, Ventana Canyon Trail Leads To One Of The Most Unique Natural Arches In Arizona

Sometimes, being a tourist in your own city leads to uncovering the most incredible hidden gems. Ventana Canyon Trail in Tucson is a perfect example: this underrated hike starts at the renowned Lowe’s Ventana Canyon Resort, yet it often gets overlooked in favor of other nearby trails. At 14 miles round-trip, it’s no walk in […] The post If You’re Up For The 14-Mile Hike, Ventana Canyon Trail Leads To One Of The Most Unique Natural Arches In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

On The Night Of The Next Full Moon, Take A 2-Mile Guided Hike At Red Rock State Park In Arizona

If you’ve ever watched the full moon rise over Sedona’s iconic red rocks, then you know it’s a sight too beautiful for words. At Red Rock State Park, you can embark on a guided nighttime hike that lets you admire the full moon in all its glory, as well as learn all about the history, geology, wildlife, and vegetation of the area. The full moon hikes only take place through October, so don’t waste any time reserving your spot!
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Only In Arizona

You’ll Love The Endless Seafood Bar At This Yummy Arizona Restaurant

Whether you’re really hungry or just can’t get the whole family to agree on a place to eat, buffets are always a solid choice. Pacific Seafood Buffet in Chandler and Glendale is one of the highest-rated all-you-can-eat restaurants in the Phoenix metro, and it isn’t hard to understand why. The eatery boasts a whopping 12 buffet tables that feature more than 200 items in all, ranging from sushi to fresh seafood to classic Asian chicken, beef, and vegetable dishes. You better bring a huge appetite!
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Arizona’s New Glampground Getaway, The Cozy Peach, Is Truly One Of A Kind

If you like camping in style, this new luxury trailer park in Arizona deserves a spot on your bucket list. Located at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek, The Cozy Peach features nine vintage Airstream campers that have been beautifully renovated to include all the modern amenities you know and love. Tucked away in the mountains, far removed from the chaos of big city life, this charming getaway is calling your name.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take A Jeep Tour Of Monument Valley To Experience One Of Arizona’s Most Iconic Natural Wonders Like Never Before

Monument Valley is not only one of the most iconic natural wonders in Arizona and Utah, but it’s also among the most photographed places on earth. There are several different ways to enjoy the scenery: taking a scenic drive, spending the night at The View Campground, and—perhaps the best of all—embarking on a jeep tour into areas of the Valley not accessible to the public. That’s exactly what you’ll get to do when you book with Simpson’s Trailhandler Tours, a company run by a Navajo family who grew up on this ancient, sacred land. Tours depart from The View Hotel, which is located on the Utah side of Monument Valley.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

This 2-Mile Trail In Arizona Leads To Breathtaking City And Mountain Views

It’s always fun to discover hidden gems, but sometimes, the places most worth visiting can be found right in our own backyard. Piestewa Peak Summit Trail, nestled in the heart of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, is one such destination. Although it’s among the most popular hikes in the Valley, there’s a reason for that: the trail showcases both city and mountain views sure to leave you breathless, and the reward is undeniably worth the challenge.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Walk Straight Through A Mountain On This Arizona Cavern Tour

Arizona is full of sprawling mountain ranges, but few of them feature a vast underground cavern system. The Rincon Mountains are a glaring exception, with an ancient underground labyrinth hiding just below the surface. It’s here, just 15 minutes southeast of Tucson, where you’ll find Colossal Cave Mountain Park, one of the largest dry caves in the U.S. You can explore the craggy rock landscape for yourself, with a variety of tours for all ages.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Explore An Old Silver Mine 100-Feet Below The Surface On This Underground Walking Tour In Arizona

The iconic Queen Mine in Bisbee might be the most well-known mine in Arizona, but there’s another that’s equally worthy of recognition. Hiding in the rough-and-tumble town of Tombstone, the site of the infamous O.K. Corral shooting, is the Goodenough Silver Mine. One of the largest veins of silver in Arizona history was discovered here, […] The post Explore An Old Silver Mine 100-Feet Below The Surface On This Underground Walking Tour In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Let Your Appetite Go Crazy At The Biggest Taco Festival In Arizona

Did you know the world’s first ever taco festival was held right here in Arizona back in 2010? It’s now 11 years later, and the Arizona Taco Festival has only gotten better with age. Mark your calendar for October 23 and 24, because the festival is coming back to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale for another weekend of food and fun. With over 50 taco vendors, more than 100 different varieties of tequila, live music, and so much more, this annual event is a fiesta of epic proportions that you definitely won’t want to miss.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Don’t Miss The Biggest Festival In Arizona This Year, The Arizona State Fair

Carnivals are some of the most nostalgic places in existence, the sight of the Ferris wheel spinning round and round evoking memories of simpler times. One of the biggest carnivals of all, the Arizona State Fair, will return this fall after being postponed last year, and we couldn’t be more excited. It’s far and away the largest festival in the state, with rides and games galore, delicious food, and tons of other fun activities for the whole family.
TravelPosted by
Only In Arizona

The View Campground May Just Be The Disneyland Of Arizona Campgrounds

Monument Valley is one of the most well-known natural wonders on earth, drawing many thousands of visitors each year. Tourists usually just visit for one day, but in doing so, miss out on the best times to marvel at the breathtaking scenery: sunrise and sunset. The View Campground lets you extend your Monument Valley experience overnight, with tent and RV sites, cabins, and even hotel rooms that offer a front row seat to the iconic red sandstone buttes.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Arizona’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 110 Glorious Campsites

Waking up to breathtaking waterfront views isn’t a luxury limited to faraway island paradises – that very same experience is available to us right here in Arizona! Alamo Lake State Park, located in Wenden, boasts over 110 campsites, many of which directly overlook the crystal-clear waters of the 3,500-acre lake. RV and tent sites, as […] The post Arizona’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 110 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Arizona Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Between an extensive mining history and 385 miles of Route 66 running straight through the state, Arizona is no stranger to old-fashioned general stores. From the iconic Hackberry General Store in Seligman to the Cameron Trading Post just outside the Grand Canyon, nostalgia abounds in these longstanding tourist destinations. Another winsome old store is Oatman […] The post A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Arizona Is Like Stepping Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

The Best Kayaking Lake In Arizona Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

Arizona’s many lakes offer year-round water recreation, but that often comes with a steep price to pay in the form of massive overcrowding. Lucky for us, not every lake in the Grand Canyon State is a tourist trap – some, like the little-known Apache Lake in Roosevelt, provide all the breathtaking scenery you crave with […] The post The Best Kayaking Lake In Arizona Is One You May Never Have Heard Of appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take A Self-Guided Nighttime Stroll Through Arizona’s Desert Botanical Garden With Flashlight Nights

No matter how many times you’ve been to the iconic Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, we can almost guarantee you’ve never experienced it quite like this. Each Saturday through September 4, the garden will be open until 9 p.m. for a unique event known as “Flashlight Nights.” As the name suggests, visitors will be guided […] The post Take A Self-Guided Nighttime Stroll Through Arizona’s Desert Botanical Garden With Flashlight Nights appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy