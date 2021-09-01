Updated Court Appearances Set for The Base Members

LANSING - New court dates have been set in one of the cases currently pending against members of The Base, a national white supremacist group with violent inclinations. Last month, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against Justen Watkins, Thomas Denton, and Tristan Webb after the men allegedly entered two former and vacant Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) sites in the city of Caro on Oct. 3, 2020 and assessed them as potential future training grounds for "hate camps", which is what the group named their paramilitary firearms training exercises.