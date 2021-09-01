Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Fighting to Save a Piece of Our History

By Gina Ramirez
Posted by 
NRDC
NRDC
 8 days ago

This is a guest blog by ​Cheryl Johnson, Executive Director of People for Community Recovery, and Kyler Sumter. I grew up on the South Side of Chicago in Altgeld Gardens, a public housing community originally built for Black soldiers returning from WWII. It was here where my father died from lung cancer at the age of 41 and where my mother Hazel Johnson conducted environmental research and learned that the South Side has the highest incidence of cancer in Chicago due to the toxic industry that emits air pollution all around us.

www.nrdc.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NRDC

NRDC

New York City, NY
246
Followers
1K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

NRDC works to safeguard the earth—its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends.

 https://www.nrdc.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolitions#Asbestos#Chicago Public Schools#Pcr#Block 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
NRDC

One Year After Chicago EJ Civil Rights Complaint

This month marks one year after Chicago Southeast Siders filed a civil rights complaint with HUD against General Iron. Here’s where we are now. It’s been one year since Southeast Siders came together to file a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that has led to a serious investigation from the Department of Justice and a hunger strike to stop a notorious polluter from coming to the vulnerable Southeast Side from Lincoln Park.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NRDC

How Congress Can Get Cities Moving

This blog was co-authored with Sarah Kline, Federal Transportation Consultant to NRDC. The Biden administration has set an ambitious climate goal for America: a 50 percent decrease in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030. To reach this goal, changing the way we move must be key since transportation is the largest contributor of GHGs in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy