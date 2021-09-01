Fighting to Save a Piece of Our History

This is a guest blog by ​Cheryl Johnson, Executive Director of People for Community Recovery, and Kyler Sumter. I grew up on the South Side of Chicago in Altgeld Gardens, a public housing community originally built for Black soldiers returning from WWII. It was here where my father died from lung cancer at the age of 41 and where my mother Hazel Johnson conducted environmental research and learned that the South Side has the highest incidence of cancer in Chicago due to the toxic industry that emits air pollution all around us.