Constitutional law professor shares thoughts on Gov. Abbott's agenda wins

fox7austin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of wins for Governor Greg Abbott's agenda from COVID guidelines to election legislation. Dr. Eddie Carder with Texas Prairie View A&M University has some insights.

www.fox7austin.com

Texas StateCNBC

Elon Musk responds to Texas Gov. Abbott on state's restrictive abortion law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' earlier this morning and was asked if policies similar to the newly passed restrictive abortion law could push companies out of the state. In response, Abbott said Elon Musk approved of the state's current policies. CNBC's Julia Boorstin reports on what Tesla CEO Elon Musk had to say.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s approval rating falls amid anger over new abortion law and Covid spread

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s popularity has taken a hit after the state passed a restrictive new abortion law and as it grapples with spiralling Covid cases.A survey from The Texas Policy Project at the University of Texas at Austin found just 42 per cent of Texans approve of the direction the state is going in, Mr Abbott’s lowest approval rating since he was first elected in 2014.A slim majority - 52 per cent - said the state was on the wrong path, the worst figure recorded by the institute since it started in 2008.The University of Texas poll found...
Harlingen, TXriograndeguardian.com

Whitlock: It’s vital Gov. Abbott signs bill allowing school districts to provide remote instruction

HARLINGEN, Texas – One of the most vocal supporters of remote instruction in the Rio Grande Valley is urging Gov. Greg Abbott to sign Senate Bill 15 into law. Ron Whitlock is a former educator and state president of the Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA). He also served as part of a four-member cabinet appointed by the Corpus Christi ISD superintendent.
Texas StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Judge Blocks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Mask Mandate Ban

A Texas judge issued a temporary injunction against Gov. Greg Abbott’s prohibition on mask mandates in school districts Friday. The judge wrote that Abbott stepped beyond his constitutional authority and that COVID-19 “threatens to overwhelm public schools and could result in more extreme measures such as the school closures that have already begun in several Texas school districts.” Hospitals across Texas are nearing full capacity as the state endures an explosive surge in new cases. According to the Austin-American Statesman, the state’s attorney general Ken Paxton has already appealed the Travis County judge’s ruling. The day before, the Texas Supreme Court barred the city government of San Antonio from requiring employees to wear masks. ​​Abbott is one of several Republican governors who have fought with their own local governments over coronavirus restrictions even as cases rise in their states, two notable others being South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Tyler, TXKCBD

Gov. Abbott signs elections bill into law in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott was in Tyler Tuesday and signed Senate Bill 1 into law. Abbott was at the Plaza Tower atrium for the event. He was joined by Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola, Representative Andrew Murr, and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. According to the Governor’s statement...
ElectionsPosted by
WFAE

Texas Republicans Send Restrictive Voting Bill To Gov. Abbott's Desk

Texas Republicans have passed a new restrictive voting measure, sending the legislation to GOP Gov. Greg Abbott. The passage of SB 1 on Tuesday comes in the second special session called by Abbott, following historic efforts by House Democrats to deny Republicans a quorum and block the changes. The Texas...
HealthPosted by
Mix 93.1

Looks Like Governor Abbott Can’t Enforce His Mask Mandate

We have been told penalties are coming to these city governments or school districts, but it looks like that won't be coming. At least from Governor Greg Abbott or Attorney General Ken Paxton. Many folks throughout the state of Texas have defied Governor Greg Abbott by making masks mandatory. Whether...
Politicsaudacy.com

Critical race theory bill heads to Gov. Abbott

Both the Texas House and Texas Senate late Thursday gave final approval to Senate Bill 3. The bill will set out new rules for how teachers deal with controversial issues and current events in the classroom. It was placed on the agenda for the special session after Governor Greg Abbott...
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

FOX 7 Discussion: Governor Greg Abbott approval rating wanes

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott’s approval ratings have fallen to an all-time low. According to a Texas Politics Project poll, 41% of respondents either "strongly" or "somewhat" approve of his time in office. Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Jamarr Brown, the co-executive director for the Texas Democratic...
Educationexpressnews.com

Who's enforcing Gov. Abbott's ban on school mask rules? Not Abbott.

While Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is speaking out against mask mandates in schools and suing to stop some Texas school districts from enacting them, in reality his order banning such mandates has gone largely unenforced — so much so that the federal government doesn’t consider it active. Abbott threatened $1,000...
Texas Statemediaite.com

WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott Gives Stunning Answer When Asked About Texas Abortion Law’s Lack of Rape and Incest Exception

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) gave reporters a stunning reason for why Texas’ new abortion law lacks exceptions for those who were impregnated through rape or incest. The Texas governor was asked about his state’s recently imposed, and highly limiting, abortion laws while signing another controversial bill, which details restrictive voting measures, into law.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

All-Republican Texas Supreme Court Backs Gov. Abbott’s Mask-Mandate Ban

The all-Republican Texas Supreme Court has got Gov. Greg Abbott’s back in his fight to stop schools and public buildings from enforcing mask-wearing. On Sunday, the court temporarily blocked mask mandates in two of the state’s biggest counties—Dallas and Bexar—that had defied Abbott’s order. The court’s ruling is temporary pending a court hearing. However, officials in both counties said that their mask mandates will remain in effect regardless. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins wrote: ‘The Tex Supreme Court did not strike down my face mask order. Rather they removed the stay on the GA 38. Unless I receive a ruling requiring otherwise, I will amend my order to remove the possibility of fines on non-compliant businesses but otherwise leave the order in effect.” Officials in San Antonio also released a statement saying that they will continue to enforce mask mandates for schools and city buildings.

