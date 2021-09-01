Cancel
Portland, OR

On ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Portland’s Jimmie Herrod earns raves from judges: ‘You could win this whole thing’

By Kristi Turnquist
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Jimmie Herrod has been drawing praise from “America’s Got Talent” judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel in every Season 16 appearance. But the Portland-based singer soared to new heights on Tuesday’s first night of semifinals. Following his beautifully controlled rendition of Pink’s “Glitter in the Air,” Herrod was treated to cheers from the audience, and rave reviews from the judges. Mandel said, “America, you’ve got to vote for him,” and then told Herrod, “You could win this whole thing.”

