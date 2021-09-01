Cancel
Cars

New Isuzu D-Max Gets Off-Road Makeover Thanks To Arctic Trucks

By Anthony Alaniz
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ford introduced the Ranger Splash earlier today, saying that over 80 percent of its customers like customizing their pickups. So it’s not surprising that there are countless tuners eager to trick out someone’s truck, and one company that has built a reputation by building tough-looking pickups has a new offering in the works. The pickup comes from Arctic Trucks, which is based on the latest Isuzu D-Max, and it’s called the AT35.

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

