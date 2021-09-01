New Isuzu D-Max Gets Off-Road Makeover Thanks To Arctic Trucks

Every Jeep that rolls out of one of the company’s factories is ready for off-roading, but Jeep has more than just the trail to consider when the American automaker designs its SUVs. Some buyers want just the looks and need good on-road performance, there are safety and other vehicle standards Jeep needs to follow, and if it makes its vehicles too tall, then drivers and passengers won’t be able to get in. If you’re a hard-core off-roader though, you need more than the factory can offer. More height to let your axles and differentials pass overtop of rocks and logs instead of striking them. More wheel well clearance to fit taller tires.