Flood Warning issued for Chester, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 10:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. PAC029-091-101-030215- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0029.000000T0000Z-210904T0100Z/ /NRSP1.3.ER.210901T2248Z.210902T1130Z.210903T1900Z.NR/ 1011 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Schuylkill River At Norristown. * Until Friday evening. * At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 26.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Thursday was 26.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 9.8 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in West Norriton. The West Indian Lane bridge begins to flood. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover and close Riverview Boulevard in West Norriton. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, River Road in West Conshohocken begins to flood. The lower garages at the Riverview Landing and the Lofts at Valley Forge start to take on water. The lower section of Port Indian Road in West Norriton becomes impassable. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, The Upper Merion Boathouse starts to flood. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, A couple industries along the river begin to have flood problems. Water begins to cover rails in Conshohocken. Septa tracks at Mogees in Plymouth Township begin to flood. Ross Street in Plymouth Township at the Sewer Authority Plant floods under the railroad bridge and bike trail. Flooding also occurs along Diamond Run at Station Road (in Plymouth Township off of Conshohocken Road) due to high and backwater effects. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Flooding occurs at Riverfront Park in Norristown blockiong the entrance way. Apartment parking lots are flooded on Dekalb Street in Norristown. Water also begins to enter the parking lots at the Riverside Apartments. Businesses and industry along Dekalb Street and on east Washington Street in Norristown begin to flood. Stoney Creek begins to back up. Saw Mill Run starts to flood. The intersection of Water and Lafayette Streets in Norristown is flooded, affecting businesses. * Impact...At 19.1 feet, Flooding occurs along portions of Sterigere St. between Stangridge St. and Harding Blvd. Portions of the PAL building, Band Shell and Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown are flooded. East Washington St. and East Lafayette St. near Sawmill Run in Norristown begins to flood. Dekalb St. train underpass, the sewer treatment facility and the SEPTA R-6 regional railtracks below Ford St. in Norristown are flooded. Businesses and industry at Station Road off of Conshohocken Road in Plymouth Township begins to flood. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Abrams Road is closed in Upper Merion from Hamlet Circle to the Abrams Yard driveway. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.1 feet on 06/23/1972. Target Area: Chester; Montgomery; Philadelphia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Schuylkill River At Norristown affecting Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery Counties. Schuylkill River At Pottstown affecting Montgomery County. Observed flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Schuylkill River At Philadelphia affecting Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Schuylkill River At Berne affecting Berks County. Schuylkill River At Reading affecting Berks County. For the Schuylkill River...including Berne, Reading, Pottstown, Norristown, Philadelphia...Major flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Schuylkill River Norristown 13.0 26.3 Thu 9 am EDT 14.5 11.1 9.8