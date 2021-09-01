Cancel
Dorchester County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for southeastern Maryland. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for southeastern Maryland. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Somerset County in southeastern Maryland Western Wicomico County in southeastern Maryland Dorchester County in southeastern Maryland * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 355 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near University Of Maryland Center For Environmental Studies to 9 miles east of Saint Inigoes Creek, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Cambridge and University Of Maryland Center For Environmental Studies around 400 PM EDT. Secretary around 410 PM EDT. Vienna around 440 PM EDT. Hurlock around 445 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Wetipquin, Brookview, Trinity, Eldorado, Church Creek, Lloyds, Mount Vernon, Linkwood, Green Hill and Catchpenny. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#16 45 00#Twitter#Tornado Watch#Trinity
