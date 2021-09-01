Cancel
GenomeWeb Index up Slightly in August as Guardant Health Leads on Strength of Q2 Earnings

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 5 days ago

NEW YORK – Though its growth slowed somewhat in August compared to previous months, the GenomeWeb Index gained 2 percent, continuing a three-month climb. The index outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which rose just 1 percent last month, but it underperformed the Nasdaq and the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, which both gained 4 percent in August. The performance of individual stocks in the GenomeWeb Index was mixed last month, as 18 of the 35 stocks saw gains and 17 saw losses.

