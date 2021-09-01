Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 10:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. PAC091-101-030215- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0030.000000T0000Z-210903T1700Z/ /PADP1.3.ER.210902T0053Z.210902T1300Z.210903T1100Z.NR/ 1011 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021 ...Observed flooding increased from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration until early tomorrow afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Schuylkill River At Philadelphia. * Until Friday afternoon. * At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.3 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Thursday was 16.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 10.4 feet, Kelly Drive is flooded and closed between North Ferry Road and Falls Bridge. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Kelly Drive is flooded and closed between Hunting Park Avenue and Falls Bridge. The Flat Rock area is flooded. * Impact...At 11.5 feet, Route 1 off ramp to Ridge Avenue is flooded and closed. MLK Drive is flooded and closed between Greenland Drive and Montgomery Drive. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Main Street in Manayunk floods in the area of Shurs Lane. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Main Street in Manayunk is closed from Ridge Avenue to Leverington Street. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 10/04/1869. Target Area: Montgomery; Philadelphia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Schuylkill River At Norristown affecting Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery Counties. Schuylkill River At Pottstown affecting Montgomery County. Observed flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Schuylkill River At Philadelphia affecting Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Schuylkill River At Berne affecting Berks County. Schuylkill River At Reading affecting Berks County. For the Schuylkill River...including Berne, Reading, Pottstown, Norristown, Philadelphia...Major flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Schuylkill River Philadelphia 11.0 16.3 Thu 9 am EDT 10.9 8.7 7.6