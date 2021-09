A tasty breakfast or dessert recipe, this Homemade Monkey Bread is a fun, flavorful and scrumptious treat the whole family will love!. This Homemade Monkey Bread is one of our all-time favorite recipes. I've made it for breakfast and I've made it for dessert. With it being all homemade, it has that extra special flavor that really takes it over the top. It is slightly crispy on the outside and so warm and soft on the inside. The cinnamon and brown sugar coating is perfection! You really can't go wrong when making this Homemade Monkey Bread recipe!