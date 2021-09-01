Cancel
Berks County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Berks by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 10:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. PAC011-022200- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0032.000000T0000Z-210902T2200Z/ /RDRP1.1.ER.210902T0937Z.210902T1500Z.210902T1600Z.NO/ 1011 AM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Schuylkill River At Reading. * Until this evening. * At 9:31 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet. * Flood stage is 15.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:31 AM EDT Thursday was 16.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.2 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. * Impact...At 15.5 feet, Flooding begins in Reading. Portions of Water and Canal Streets are flooded. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flooding occurs along portions of Franklin, Grape and Chestnut Streets in Reading. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Additional streets in Reading are closed. West Reading begins to experience street flooding. The Reading Conrail tracks are also flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 01/25/1979. Target Area: Berks The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Schuylkill River At Norristown affecting Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery Counties. Schuylkill River At Pottstown affecting Montgomery County. Observed flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Schuylkill River At Philadelphia affecting Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Schuylkill River At Berne affecting Berks County. Schuylkill River At Reading affecting Berks County. For the Schuylkill River...including Berne, Reading, Pottstown, Norristown, Philadelphia...Major flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Schuylkill River Reading 15.5 16.9 Thu 9 am EDT 7.7 5.6 4.0

alerts.weather.gov

