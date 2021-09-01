SpaceX says Amazon is trying to delay Starlink because it can't compete
SpaceX isn't pulling any punches in its response to Amazon's latest stalling tactics. Yesterday, SpaceX told the FCC that Amazon is purposefully trying to delay proposals for its Starlink satellite internet service. The reason? Amazon still can't compete with its own satellite solution, Kuiper Systems, Ars Technica reports. This wouldn't be a first for Amazon, of course: a similar complaint led NASA to put SpaceX's lunar lander contract on hold.www.engadget.com
