‘Blatantly violates the constitutional right’: President Biden slams Texas ‘heartbeat’ bill
HOUSTON – President Joe Biden condemned the Texas fetal “heartbeat” bill, which bans the procedure of abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy as of Sept 1. Biden said the bill “blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade” and will “impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes.”www.click2houston.com
