The Caldor Fire, which has threatened the popular tourist spot of Lake Tahoe, came under better control this weekend, and some evacuation orders have been downgraded. The growth of the fire burning along the California and Nevada border has slowed significantly. In the 24-hour period between Friday night and Saturday night, the fire grew by only 842 acres, according to CNN's analysis of information from Cal Fire. That's a far cry from its explosive start, when the blaze grew to nearly 100,000 acres in its first week.