Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

CDC director says unvaccinated Americans shouldn't travel over Labor Day weekend

By Kyle Hicks
WTVF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. — The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says Americans who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 shouldn’t travel over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. When asked about Labor Day travel during a COVID-19 response team briefing, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, “First and foremost,...

www.newschannel5.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Labor Day Weekend#Americans#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This, You May Have Been Exposed to COVID, Virus Experts Say

There have been nearly 39.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means a startling 12 percent of Americans have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. As high of a percentage as that is, the large majority of people in the U.S. haven't caught the virus—or perhaps they have and haven't known it for sure. Since COVID-19 can often result in asymptomatic infection, many people have wondered if they've caught the virus and emerged unscathed. These days, it seems even more possible you could come into contact with COVID and not know it for a few reasons. For starters, the dominant Delta variant is more contagious; secondly, every single state is seeing high rates of transmission (100 or more COVID cases per 100,000 people); and lastly, if you're among the 53 percent of people in the U.S. who are fully vaccinated, if you did have a rare breakthrough infection, you're likely to be asymptomatic. So, now more than ever, you may be curious if there are any signs that indicate you've had exposure to COVID unknowingly.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Said He's Worried About This State

With the help of the highly contagious Delta variant, COVID cases have soared in several states across the nation in recent weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases in the U.S. have risen by roughly 100,000 per day since one month ago. The health authority's most recent data from Aug. 13 puts new daily cases at 141,397, compared with 42,399 new daily cases recorded on Jul. 15. Unfortunately, there's no sign that the trend will slow down or reverse any time soon.
Charlotte, NCthv11.com

Vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 are getting different symptoms. What are they?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doctors say COVID-19 symptoms are different for fully vaccinated people, as the vaccines are designed to prevent hospitalizations and severe illness. What they don't do, is prevent infections altogether. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated people will have milder symptoms overall than an unvaccinated person.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Wear a Mask Even If You're Vaccinated, CDC Says

Getting the COVID vaccine has made many people more secure about once again engaging in the everyday activities they used to enjoy, from dining indoors to seeing movies with friends. While many vaccinated people are once again performing these activities without masks on, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are now recommending that people who take one particular type of medication start wearing their masks regularly again—even if they're vaccinated. Read on to discover what the CDC is recommending and how it could affect you.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says CDC

The new variant of COVID-19 is different from previous versions. It's "more dangerous than other variants of the virus," says the CDC. "The Delta variant is highly contagious, more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," not to mention, "some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people." How do you know you have it? Read on for 9 symptoms, get vaccinated if you haven't been yet, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC just changed Florida’s COVID-19 numbers. Here’s why

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that it had updated the COVID-19 data for Florida after the state’s own department of health contested the CDC’s COVID-19 tracker data. The CDC told Fox News that it would work with the Florida Department of Health to make sure the...
Ohio StateNBC4 Columbus

CDC: All Ohio counties at highest level of COVID-19 transmission

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to increase infections in Ohio, all 88 counties have reached “high” transmission of the virus, the highest level according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ashtabula County in far northeastern Ohio had been the only county still...

Comments / 0

Community Policy