50th Anniversary of the Pittsburgh Pirates Historic 1971 Lineup

Polanco, who was placed on outright waivers Sunday, remains on the active roster and will bat sixth and play right field Monday against Arizona. In an unusual situation, Polanco was waived but remains with the team. The Pirates reportedly wanted to give him the chance to play for a contender if he gets claimed but do not intend to let him go otherwise. Given that he's hit just .199/.278/.343 on the season, it would be a surprise if a contender shows any interest in him.