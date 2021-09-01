Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

50th Anniversary of the Pittsburgh Pirates Historic 1971 Lineup

By Joe Balawajder
rumbunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 1st, 1971, history was made by the Pittsburgh Pirates at Three Rivers Stadium. September 1st, 1971 marked a monumental day in MLB history. On this day the Pittsburgh Pirates became the first franchise to field an all minority starting lineup in a non-Negro League game. Due to injuries to third baseman Richie Hebner and shortstop Gene Alley, Jackie Hernandez and Dave Cash joined the lineup to cement this team into the history books.

rumbunter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dock Ellis
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Rennie Stennett
Person
Gene Alley
Person
Willie Stargell
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Al Oliver
Person
Bill Mazeroski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia Phillies#Cooperstown#Hall Of Famers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBFOX Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks to visit the Pittsburgh Pirates

LINE: Pirates -115, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Arizona will square off on Monday. The Pirates are 24-35 on their home turf. Pittsburgh is hitting a collective batting average of .232 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .301. The Diamondbacks...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Know Your Enemy: Pittsburgh Pirates

I really hate punching down against enemies that aren’t like, direct enemies in our division. The Pirates owners are using the team as a money-laundering operation/tax shelter and give such little thought to the players they have that they have a deep bench which is a veritable who’s-who of Some Guys™. That stinks for their fans, the gorgeous stadium, and also for baseball as a whole.
MLBcbslocal.com

Yoshi Tsustugo Hits Walk Off Home Run, Pirates Beat Cardinals 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a three-run homer off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning, sending the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Bryan Reynolds started the game-ending rally with a leadoff walk. After Colin Moran struck out swinging, Jacob Stallings walked...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Three Goals for September

Even though the Pittsburgh Pirates are well out of contention there are still things they should be looking to accomplish in September. The month of September is upon us which means the 2021 Major League Baseball season is starting to wind down. For the Pittsburgh Pirates this means finishing out a season that has not gone as anyone had hoped.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Remains in lineup

Polanco, who was placed on outright waivers Sunday, remains on the active roster and will bat sixth and play right field Monday against Arizona. In an unusual situation, Polanco was waived but remains with the team. The Pirates reportedly wanted to give him the chance to play for a contender if he gets claimed but do not intend to let him go otherwise. Given that he's hit just .199/.278/.343 on the season, it would be a surprise if a contender shows any interest in him.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yoshi Tsutsugo finding success with Pittsburgh Pirates

Yoshi Tsutsugo had been a complete bust. The power hitting Japanese outfielder/corner infielder was expected to add more pop to the Tampa Bay Rays lineup, only to completely flame out. He was designated for assignment and traded to the Dodgers, where he struggled even more and was released. When he was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates, absolutely nothing was expected from him.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Diego Castillo Making a Case for 2022 MLB Time

(Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***. Pittsburgh Pirates infield prospect Diego Castillo is having a strong year in the upper minor leagues, making a strong case to be a regular early in the 2022 season. In late July the Pittsburgh Pirates traded right-handed reliever Clay Holmes...
MLBFOX Sports

Wilson scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against Detroit

Detroit Tigers (65-73, third in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-89, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 150 strikeouts) Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) LINE: Pirates +115, Tigers -134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Kyle Funkhouser blows one-run lead in Detroit Tigers' 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Once again, Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal struggled in the first inning. He bounced back for perfect second and third innings before manager AJ Hinch removed him from the game. Through 25 starts this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.48 ERA in the first frame but often improves for the rest of his outing.
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Cincinnati Reds get big swings vs. Matthew Boyd, Joe Jimenez to beat Detroit Tigers, 7-4

CINCINNATI — Reliever Joe Jimenez had a chance to keep Saturday's game close, entering in the seventh inning with the Detroit Tigers trailing by one run. Manager AJ Hinch needed Jimenez to face the heart of the Cincinnati Reds' order: Nick Castellanos, Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez. After working a 2-0 count, Castellanos hacked at a slider and went back to the dugout after a flyout.
MLBSportsGrid

Miguel Cabrera Out of Tigers Lineup Sunday

The Detroit Tigers announce first baseman/designated hitter Miguel Cabrera is out of the lineup in the series finale with the Cincinnati Reds. https://twitter.com/tigers/status/1434506882790612995. Cabrera will get a scheduled day off, playing in a 7-4 loss to the Reds Saturday night, going 0-for-5. The 19-year veteran has been a regular fixture...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

A veteran Major League Baseball umpire had to leave Monday afternoon’s Labor Day game following a scary moment at home plate. Manny Gonzalez, a veteran MLB umpire, got hit in the head with a foul tip during Monday afternoon’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez was struck by a foul tip off the bat of Jordan Luplow, who swung at a fastball from Chris Sale.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy