50th Anniversary of the Pittsburgh Pirates Historic 1971 Lineup
On September 1st, 1971, history was made by the Pittsburgh Pirates at Three Rivers Stadium. September 1st, 1971 marked a monumental day in MLB history. On this day the Pittsburgh Pirates became the first franchise to field an all minority starting lineup in a non-Negro League game. Due to injuries to third baseman Richie Hebner and shortstop Gene Alley, Jackie Hernandez and Dave Cash joined the lineup to cement this team into the history books.rumbunter.com
