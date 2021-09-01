Call of Duty Video Shows a Cheater's Surprising Reaction to Getting Banned

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone have been updated with a new gun, the RAAL LMG, which is unlocked by getting five kills with seven different matches with an LMG equipped with a scout optic, which is a fairly straightforward unlock. At the moment of publishing, it remains to be seen where the gun will fit in the Warzone meta. Early reports suggest it's good, but it remains to be seen if it can crack the top of the meta. Whatever the case, it's a significant addition because it's the last and final Modern Warfare weapon.