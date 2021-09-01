Cancel
Call of Duty Video Shows a Cheater's Surprising Reaction to Getting Banned

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision and Raven Software continued their anti-cheating campaign in Call of Duty: Warzone this week by announcing that yet another 100,000 cheaters had been banned recently, but this announcement came about a bit differently. Most of these announcements came through the form of tweets and perhaps a larger blog post talking about future anti-cheat efforts, though this one included a video showing a reaction of an actual cheater who got banned.

