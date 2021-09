We previously reviewed the Poco X3 Pro and loved every bit of it. It featured excellent performance, and an insane battery life, simple navigation and a crisp display. It could’ve benefitted from a better camera and a lighter body but for just $300, it did more than enough. We were recently sent the Poco F3. Being a successor to the Pro X3 Pro, we expected it to perform considerably better. The phones also have a significant price difference with the F3 available at a price of $450. Safe to say, it impressed us. This isn’t to say it had no flaws, but you could tell the phone is an upgrade from the X3 Pro.