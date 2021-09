Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic have created a new, futuristic bionic arm that can return the sensation of touch and movement. While advancements in prosthetics have taken huge strides in the past few decades, one area where they always fell short was in tactile sensation. While you can place a prosthetic where the amputated arm used to be, if you can’t also restore touch, then it will act as little more than an object or accessory.