Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flooding patterns expected to change with future warming

Science Daily
 8 days ago

National Center for Atmospheric Research/University Corporation for Atmospheric Research. Climate change will significantly alter future patterns of flooding, according to a new study led in part by the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). Although future increases in moderate storms won't necessarily lead to more runoff in many regions, extreme storms will generate more devastating and frequent flooding.

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Climate#Climate Change Mitigation#Extreme Weather#Ncar#The University Of Munich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
WildlifeNewswise

Increased CO2 in the atmosphere makes dung beetles smaller

Newswise — Climate change is a truth of the 21st century that is difficult to avoid. The burning of fossil fuels in industry, for transport, and other everyday life activities of Homo sapiens has resulted in elevated levels of CO2 in the Earth’s atmosphere. Extreme weather conditions as seen in recent flood, drought and fire events worldwide are some of the most obvious ways in which increasing CO2 levels are changing our world. But there are some serious effects that CO2 is having on our ecosystems that are less easily observed.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Drought–more than temperature–governs diversity of life on Earth

Scientists have long believed that temperature—especially freezing cold—limits diversity of plant species as they proliferate out from the tropics and adapt to colder regions nearer the poles. The idea that temperature alone is behind the pattern of decreasing diversity is dubbed the tropical conservatism hypothesis. A new University of Arizona-led...

Comments / 0

Community Policy