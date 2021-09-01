Why AbbVie's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) shares are trading lower as traders circulate an earlier updated FDA warning on the company's Xeljanz. "Based on a completed U.S. FDA review of a large randomized safety clinical trial, we have concluded there is an increased risk of serious heart-related events such as heart attack or stroke, cancer, blood clots, and death with the arthritis and ulcerative colitis medicines Xeljanz and Xeljanz XR," said in the FDA filing.www.benzinga.com
