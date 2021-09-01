Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Old Westbury, NY

In the Media

nyit.edu
 8 days ago

Cybersecurity Article Highlights Nizich's Expertise. Michael Nizich, Ph.D., director of the Entrepreneurship and Technology Innovation Center, was interviewed by small business resource AdvisorSmith about the benefits of cyber liability insurance. Nizich discussed the growing market for this insurance and shared insight on the risk that cyberattacks can pose to smaller organizations. He notes that while insurance may provide a safety net, businesses both large and small should always be concerned about protecting their data.

www.nyit.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Old Westbury, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Science#Long Island#Technology Innovation#Advisorsmith#Daily News Publishes#New York Tech#Ancient Whale Ancestor#Nyitcom#Live Science#13 59#Phys Org Thompson#Speights Warns Residents#Abc#Nbc#Cw#D O#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Podcast
Country
Egypt
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy