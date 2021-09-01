In the Media

Cybersecurity Article Highlights Nizich's Expertise. Michael Nizich, Ph.D., director of the Entrepreneurship and Technology Innovation Center, was interviewed by small business resource AdvisorSmith about the benefits of cyber liability insurance. Nizich discussed the growing market for this insurance and shared insight on the risk that cyberattacks can pose to smaller organizations. He notes that while insurance may provide a safety net, businesses both large and small should always be concerned about protecting their data.