Empire Issue Preview: Last Night In Soho, Edgar Wright Celebration, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, The Many Saints Of Newark
A new film from Edgar Wright is a cinematic event. From the comic genre mash-ups of Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End, to the innovative action sequences of Scott Pilgrim and Baby Driver, the British writer-director always delivers. Which makes his upcoming new film even more fascinating – Last Night In Soho sends Wright into psychological thriller territory for the first time, in a time-twisting trawl through the dark heart of London’s neon-lit Soho. To mark its impending arrival, Empire presents an issue all about the man himself – an epic celebration of Edgar Wright, going deep on his latest work, digging into his previous films, and hearing from his greatest collaborators.www.empireonline.com
Comments / 0