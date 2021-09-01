Cancel
Unvaccinated NBA players to face harsh consequences in certain markets

By Michael Corvo
Players on the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks better get their COVID-19 jabs. The NBA and National Basketball Players Association are ramping up efforts to encourage its players to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, in markets with local requirements mandating proof of vaccination for indoor events — such as New York and San Francisco — NBA players who remain unvaccinated will not be allowed in arenas unless approved for “medical” or “religious” exemptions.

