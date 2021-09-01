Food fund-raisers to help Meals on Wheels

SAFFORD — Southeastern Arizona Community Unique Services announced a series of food-based fund-raisers to kick off the fall season at the Graham County Senior Center. The first is a barbecued burger or brat sale Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon. Cost is $3 for Senior Center members and $5 for non-members. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 8-9 a.m., the Senior Center will host a pancake breakfast fund-raiser. Cost is $2 for members and $4 for non-members.